BABYMONSTER Announces Stops For 2026-27 World Tour 'CHOOM' In Asia & Oceania

BABYMONSTER will be visiting fans across the globe!

Following the announcement of their 2026-27 world tour, BABYMONSTER revealed the dates and venues for their 2026-27 world tour “CHOOM” in Asia and Oceania.

In addition to concerts in Seoul and several cities in Japan, BABYMONSTER will visit Manila, Macau, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, and Hong Kong.

The poster further teases more cities to be announced in Europe as well as North America and South America.

Following BABYMONSTER’s comeback with their third mini album “CHOOM” on May 4, the group is gearing up for their Seoul concerts, which will take place from June 26 to 28.

While waiting, check out more concert dates on Soompi’s K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Source (1)