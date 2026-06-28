'My Royal Nemesis' And Its Stars Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings In Final Week On Air

“My Royal Nemesis” wrapped up its run by sweeping all of the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

In its final week on air, “My Royal Nemesis” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “My Royal Nemesis” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also dominated the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun topped the list at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, while Jang Seung Jo held onto his spot at No. 7.

Netflix’s “Teach You a Lesson” took No. 2 on this week’s drama list, while stars Kim Moo Yul and Jin Ki Joo ranked No. 4 and No. 6 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, and its cast also made a strong showing on the actor list: Park Ji Hoon came in at No. 3, Lee Sang Yi at No. 8, and Lee Hong Nae at No. 9.

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” held steady at No. 4 on the drama list, with star Lee Jun Young rising to No. 5 on the actor list.

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” jumped to No. 5 on the drama list, and star Seo In Guk entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, SBS’s new series “Agent Kim Reactivated” debuted at No. 10 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “My Royal Nemesis” Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” JTBC “Reborn Rookie” ENA “Doctor on the Edge” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” MBC “Fifties Professionals” Netflix “The WONDERfools” KBS2 “Recipe for Love” SBS “Agent Kim Reactivated”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”) Heo Nam Jun (“My Royal Nemesis”) Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Kim Moo Yul (“Teach You a Lesson”) Lee Jun Young (“Reborn Rookie”) Jin Ki Joo (“Teach You a Lesson”) Jang Seung Jo (“My Royal Nemesis”) Lee Sang Yi (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Lee Hong Nae (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Seo In Guk (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”)

Binge-watch all of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And all of “Fifties Professionals” here:

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Or catch up on “Reborn Rookie” below!

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