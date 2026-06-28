Watch: MODHAUS Boy Group idntt Teases New Unit itsnotover With '20/24' Film

idntt’s third unit itsnotover is on the way!

Last year, MODHAUS announced that their rookie boy group idntt would consist of three units: unevermet, yesweare, and itsnotover. unevermet was the first to debut in August of last year, followed by yesweare this past January.

On June 29 at midnight KST, idntt unveiled a “itsnot5ver: 20/24” video teasing the introduction of five new members of the group.

idntt also revealed that itsnotover would be releasing something on July 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the new teaser video below!