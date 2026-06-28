Hearts2Hearts Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'Lemon Tang'

Hearts2Hearts has set a personal record with their latest release!

Last week, the rookie girl group from SM Entertainment made their comeback with the new mini album “Lemon Tang” and its catchy title track of the same name.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Lemon Tang” sold an impressive total of 592,312 copies in the first week of its release (June 22 to 28), easily breaking Hearts2Hearts’ previous first-week sales record of 425,146 set by their last mini album “FOCUS.”

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts!