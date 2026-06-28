BTS's 'ARIRANG' Becomes 1st Album By Korean Artist To Spend 12 Weeks In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

BTS’s “ARIRANG” continues to make K-pop history on the Billboard 200!

On June 28 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest studio album “ARIRANG” had remained No. 10 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“ARIRANG” has now spent 12 non-consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, making it the first album by a Korean artist ever to achieve the feat. It has also spent 14 consecutive weeks on the chart overall.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 33,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on June 25.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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