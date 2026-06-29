'Fifties Professionals' Stars Say Goodbye And Pick Their Favorite Scenes From The Drama

The stars of MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” have shared their final thoughts as the drama winds to a close!

On June 27, the action-comedy ended on an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent for its series finale.

Looking back on his experience filming the drama, Shin Ha Kyun remarked, “It was a fun set where I got to work together with a great cast and crew. I hope that the atmosphere on set was also conveyed well to viewers. Above all, I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers who stayed with us until the end.”

When asked to choose one scene from the drama that stood out the most in his memory, Shin Ha Kyun picked the action scene that kicked off the story—the one where he, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae fought in the rain on the deck of a ship.

“It wasn’t easy filming in the rain, but it was especially memorable because it was the scene that marked the beginning of the story,” said Shin Ha Kyun.

Oh Jung Se humbly commented, “Because this was a drama with a lot of action scenes, I truly received a lot of help from the staff. Thanks to their making up for my shortcomings every time my body didn’t move the way I wanted it to, we were able to create some cool scenes together.”

“Bong Je Soon’s martial arts action scene at the Heaven Casino from Episode 1 stands out hte most in my memory,” he continued. “Every time I watch the completed scene, I feel another rush of gratitude all over again.”

Oh Jung Se added, “I’m sincerely grateful to the viewers who gave love to ‘Fifties Professionals’ and Bong Je Soon up until the end.”

Meanwhile, Heo Sung Tae remarked, “I was delighted and honored to have been able to work together with a director, writer, cast, and crew that I respect.” He went on, “Just as Kang Beom Ryong, who had never been able to properly experience love or family, learned about a whole new world by forming new relationships, I, too, learned and grew a lot on the set of the drama.”

Addressing the show’s viewers directly, he continued, “Thank you for loving ‘Fifties Professionals’ until the very end.”

Kim Shin Rok also expressed her gratitude by saying, “Thank you to all the viewers who have been watching ‘Fifties Professionals’ up until now. I, too, was happy to have been able to be a part of Kang Young Ae’s story.”

She added, “I will be rooting for the futures of both our viewers and the Yeongseon Island residents.”

Finally, Lee Hak Joo noted, “Although Ma Gong Bok suffered a lot of pain, he was a character who found his own happiness during the process of having to deal with other people.”

“While playing Ma Gong Bok, I, too, was able to experience that joy,” he concluded. “I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers who laughed and cried together with us each week.”

Binge-watch all of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below!

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