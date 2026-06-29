Watch: Namkoong Min, Lee Seol, Kim Dae Myeung, And Lee Sang Hee Showcase Professionalism During 'The Husband' Poster Shoot

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has given viewers a behind-the-scenes look at its poster shoot!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

At the poster shoot, Namkoong Min, who plays neurosurgeon Kang Tae Joo in the drama, carefully adjusted everything from his gaze to the movements of his fingertips to convey his character’s complex mix of resentment and anger. He remarked, “I tried to capture a mysterious atmosphere based on the relationships between the characters.” He also urged viewers to look forward to the series.

Kim Dae Myeung, who plays Noh Man Hee, revealed his character’s madness through intense facial expressions and a chilling gaze. He confidently remarked, “I think this will be an entertaining drama that will help people cool off during the hot summer.”

Lee Seol, who plays Go Se Yoon, a woman caught up in a kidnapping case, conveyed emotions ranging from fear to anxiety through a variety of poses. Off camera, however, she brightened the atmosphere on set with her cheerful smile, showing a completely different side of herself.

Lee Sang Hee, who plays the mysterious woman Kim Kyung Ae, heightened viewers’ curiosity about her character’s true identity with restrained expressions and a mysterious smile. She teased, “I think this will be an entertaining drama that will live up to everyone’s expectations.”

During the main poster shoot, the chemistry between Namkoong Min and Lee Seol stood out. The two convincingly portrayed the tense relationship of a married couple whose trust has broken down. They also reviewed the photos together, ensuring the best possible final results.

Watch the video below!

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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