Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 4

Music
Jun 29, 2026
by edward1849

For the second week in a row, the top four songs remain unchanged. aespa’s “LEMONADE” is the No. 1 song for the third consecutive week. Congratulations to aespa!

Holding on to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 6 is RIIZE’s “Do your dance,” the title track from their second mini album “II.” “Do your dance” is an uptempo dance song with hip hop beats and electronic pop sounds. The song clearly showcases RIIZE’s free-spirited energy and confidence.

Singles Music Chart - June 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (–) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (–) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+2) LOVE ATTACK
    Image of LOVE ATTACK
    Album: SCENEDROME
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (new) Do your dance
    Image of Do your dance
    Album: II
    Artist/Band: RIIZE
    • Music: Wilson, Borri, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Haru Lee
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (-1) BOOMPALA
    Image of BOOMPALA
    Album: PUREFLOW pt.1
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff
    • Lyrics: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (–) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (-4) VIRAL
    Image of VIRAL
    Album: HOME
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Kako, Zico, Woonhak, Daily, HAJU, Shannon Bae
    • Lyrics: Kako, Zico, Jaehyun, Woonhak, h3hyeon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-1) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+2) BANG BANG IVE
12 (+3) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii
13 (-3) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
14 (-3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
15 (-3) DDI RO RI MEOVV
16 (-2) SWIM BTS
17 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
18 (+7) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
19 (-2) Good Goodbye Hwasa
20 (+4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
21 (new) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
22 (new) WICKED GAME USPEER
23 (new) Open The Door ONF
24 (new) 2 L0VE STAYC
25 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
26 (+3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
27 (-1) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
28 (-7) Drowning WOODZ
29 (-11) ECHO EPEX
30 (–) Love Love Love Epik High
31 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
32 (+16) 4 Flowers MAMAMOO
33 (-13) METRONOME izna
34 (-1) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
35 (+1) Flashback N.Flying
36 (new) Tok Tok (feat. DINDIN, SOYA) Mighty Mouth
37 (+3) toxic till the end Rosé
38 (+7) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo
39 (-17) Like a Bubble FIFTY FIFTY
40 (-1) BUMPA BIBI
41 (–) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
42 (new) Smile For You ISEGYE IDOL
43 (new) Sugar High AHOF
44 (-17) IF I TREASURE
45 (-10) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS
46 (-27) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang
47 (new) Crow i-dle
48 (+2) 마치 오늘처럼 (As If) Jung Seung Hwan
49 (-7) Atmos SHINee
50 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
BOYNEXTDOOR
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
RESCENE
RIIZE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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