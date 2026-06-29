Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 4

For the second week in a row, the top four songs remain unchanged. aespa’s “LEMONADE” is the No. 1 song for the third consecutive week. Congratulations to aespa!

Holding on to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 6 is RIIZE’s “Do your dance,” the title track from their second mini album “II.” “Do your dance” is an uptempo dance song with hip hop beats and electronic pop sounds. The song clearly showcases RIIZE’s free-spirited energy and confidence.

Singles Music Chart - June 2026, Week 4 1 (–) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+2) LOVE ATTACK Album: SCENEDROME Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (new) Do your dance Album: II Artist/Band: RIIZE Music: Wilson, Borri, Villanueva Lyrics: Haru Lee Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (-1) BOOMPALA Album: PUREFLOW pt.1 Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff Lyrics: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (–) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

9 (-4) VIRAL Album: HOME Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Kako, Zico, Woonhak, Daily, HAJU, Shannon Bae Lyrics: Kako, Zico, Jaehyun, Woonhak, h3hyeon Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-1) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+2) BANG BANG IVE 12 (+3) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii 13 (-3) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 14 (-3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 15 (-3) DDI RO RI MEOVV 16 (-2) SWIM BTS 17 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 18 (+7) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 19 (-2) Good Goodbye Hwasa 20 (+4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 21 (new) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE 22 (new) WICKED GAME USPEER 23 (new) Open The Door ONF 24 (new) 2 L0VE STAYC 25 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 26 (+3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 27 (-1) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 28 (-7) Drowning WOODZ 29 (-11) ECHO EPEX 30 (–) Love Love Love Epik High 31 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 32 (+16) 4 Flowers MAMAMOO 33 (-13) METRONOME izna 34 (-1) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 35 (+1) Flashback N.Flying 36 (new) Tok Tok (feat. DINDIN, SOYA) Mighty Mouth 37 (+3) toxic till the end Rosé 38 (+7) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo 39 (-17) Like a Bubble FIFTY FIFTY 40 (-1) BUMPA BIBI 41 (–) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 42 (new) Smile For You ISEGYE IDOL 43 (new) Sugar High AHOF 44 (-17) IF I TREASURE 45 (-10) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS 46 (-27) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang 47 (new) Crow i-dle 48 (+2) 마치 오늘처럼 (As If) Jung Seung Hwan 49 (-7) Atmos SHINee 50 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%