Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 4
For the second week in a row, the top four songs remain unchanged. aespa’s “LEMONADE” is the No. 1 song for the third consecutive week. Congratulations to aespa!
Holding on to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 6 is RIIZE’s “Do your dance,” the title track from their second mini album “II.” “Do your dance” is an uptempo dance song with hip hop beats and electronic pop sounds. The song clearly showcases RIIZE’s free-spirited energy and confidence.
-
1 (–) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+2) LOVE ATTACK
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (new) Do your dance
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) BOOMPALA
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
9 (-4) VIRAL
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+2)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|12 (+3)
|404 (New Era)
|KiiiKiii
|13 (-3)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|14 (-3)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|15 (-3)
|DDI RO RI
|MEOVV
|16 (-2)
|SWIM
|BTS
|17 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|18 (+7)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|19 (-2)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|20 (+4)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|21 (new)
|ICONIC BY MISTAKE
|LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
|22 (new)
|WICKED GAME
|USPEER
|23 (new)
|Open The Door
|ONF
|24 (new)
|2 L0VE
|STAYC
|25 (-2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|26 (+3)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|27 (-1)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|28 (-7)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|29 (-11)
|ECHO
|EPEX
|30 (–)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|31 (-3)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|32 (+16)
|4 Flowers
|MAMAMOO
|33 (-13)
|METRONOME
|izna
|34 (-1)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|35 (+1)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|36 (new)
|Tok Tok (feat. DINDIN, SOYA)
|Mighty Mouth
|37 (+3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|38 (+7)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
|39 (-17)
|Like a Bubble
|FIFTY FIFTY
|40 (-1)
|BUMPA
|BIBI
|41 (–)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|42 (new)
|Smile For You
|ISEGYE IDOL
|43 (new)
|Sugar High
|AHOF
|44 (-17)
|IF I
|TREASURE
|45 (-10)
|널 따라가 (You, You)
|TWS
|46 (-27)
|LIVE FAST DIE SLOW
|Taeyang
|47 (new)
|Crow
|i-dle
|48 (+2)
|마치 오늘처럼 (As If)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|49 (-7)
|Atmos
|SHINee
|50 (-1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%