TREASURE’s Junkyu To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health + Shares Heartfelt Letter To Fans

TREASURE’s Junkyu will be temporarily halting his activities to focus on his health.

On June 29, YG Entertainment announced that Junkyu will be taking a temporary break after experiencing health issues.

The agency explained that although TREASURE recently wrapped up promotions for their latest mini album “NEW WAV,” Junkyu had continued participating in activities despite feeling unwell. After discussions with Junkyu himself, it was decided that he would suspend his activities for the time being to prioritize rest and recovery.

As a result, Junkyu will be unable to participate in TREASURE’s upcoming schedules, including the upcoming P/V shoot for the B-side track “DANGER.”

Read YG Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is YG ENTERTAINMENT. We would like to inform you that TREASURE member KIM JUNKYU will be taking a temporary break for the time being. TREASURE completed their official broadcast promotions for their mini album last week. Despite experiencing poor health, JUNKYU has continued to do his best for the team’s activities. However, based on the artist’s own opinion and the judgment of those around him that he requires focused stability and rest for the time being, it has been decided that he will temporarily halt his activities and take a period of rest. Accordingly, JUNKYU will be unable to participate in TREASURE’s upcoming activities for the time being, and he will also be unable to take part in the P/V shoot for the B-side track “DANGER,” which is scheduled to take place soon. We kindly ask for fans’ generous understanding. The members and the company will support and encourage JUNKYU with one heart so that he may recover through sufficient rest and stability and return in good health as soon as possible. We ask for fans’ warm support and encouragement. Thank you.

Following the announcement, Junkyu took to Weverse to personally reassure fans with a heartfelt handwritten letter.

His full letter is as follows:

Hello, TREASURE MAKER! This is Junkyu. I spent a long time thinking about how to begin this letter, but I decided to write this in the hope that my sincere feelings will reach you. It’s already been six years since I debuted with TREASURE in 2020 and began this journey alongside TREASURE MAKER.

Over the years, I’ve received so much love from all of you, and every moment has felt like a miracle. I’ve truly been happy. However, as I kept running forward and giving everything I had, I think there came a point where I gradually stopped noticing the signals my mind and body were sending me.

Because I always wanted to show you the best, most professional side of myself, I kept trying to act as though I was okay. But I eventually realized that it was time for me to stop for a while and take care of myself. After having many discussions with the company, I decided to temporarily suspend my activities and take some time to rest. I’m terribly sorry for worrying TREASURE MAKER, who has always been my greatest source of strength, by sharing this sudden news. However, I believe this pause is something I need in order to come back as a healthier and stronger version of myself. I’ll take this time to rest well, organize my thoughts, and return as my true self. Thank you always, and I love you, TREASURE MAKER.

Wishing Junkyu a good rest and a full recovery!

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