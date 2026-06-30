Ryu Jun Yeol Reported To Be Leaving UAA + Agency Comments

After a year, Ryu Jun Yeol may be parting ways with his agency UAA (United Artist Agency).

On June 29, reports said the actor will be leaving UAA and is in discussions to join Galaxy Corporation, which is currently home to stars including G-Dragon, Taemin, Song Kang Ho, Kim Jong Kook.

UAA responded by stating simply, “We have nothing to comment regarding a possible agency transfer.” Although Ryu Jun Yeol’s exclusive contract has expired, the agency is continuing to support him on the set of his current production.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Corporation has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Ryu Jun Yeol is currently gearing up for the release of his new Netflix series “Mousetrap.” He is also reported to star in the Netflix original series “Outback” (working title).

Watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Reply 1988”:

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