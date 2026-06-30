'See You At Work Tomorrow!' And 'Doctor On The Edge' Maintain Steady Ratings

The Monday-Tuesday dramas “See You at Work Tomorrow!” and “Doctor on the Edge” are holding steady!

According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.5 percent. This is a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 9 of ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent, seeing a 0.3 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 4.8 percent.

Watch “Doctor on the Edge” star Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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Or watch “See You at Work Tomorrow!” star Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service”:

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