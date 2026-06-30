Ryu Hwayoung Shares Beautiful Wedding Pictorial

Ryu Hwayoung has unveiled a series of beautiful photos from her wedding shoot!

On June 30, Ryu Hwayoung took to Instagram to share beautiful snapshots from her wedding shoot. Along with the photos, she wrote poetic messages such as, “Love was found not in grand promises but in those special moments we spent laughing together. In the seasons we’ve shared, we’ve learned what is truly precious,” expressing both her trust in her partner and her excitement about their upcoming marriage.

The pictorial captures Ryu Hwayoung and her fiancé in a variety of styles and poses. In one photo, Ryu Hwayoung is seen in a pure white dress kissing her fiancé while cupping his face. In another, she is captured holding his hand while looking at the camera. In yet another shot, she is seen smiling brightly as her fiancé kisses her on the cheek.

Ryu Hwayoung will tie the knot on September 12 at a location in Seoul. Her fiancé is reportedly a businessman who is three years older than her.

Ryu Hwayoung debuted as a new member of the girl group T-ara in 2010. She left the group in 2012 and moved into acting, appearing in various projects including the dramas “Ex-Girlfriends’ Club,” “Come Back Alive,” “My Father Is Strange,” and “MAD DOG” as well as the film “Exist Within.”

Check out more photos from the pictorial below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 류화영 (@hwayoung_ryu_93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 류화영 (@hwayoung_ryu_93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 류화영 (@hwayoung_ryu_93)

Watch Ryu Hwayoung in “Beauty Inside” on Viki:

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