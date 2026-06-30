BIGHIT MUSIC Apologizes For CORTIS’s Flight Boarding Delay

CORTIS’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC has apologized for the delay in the group’s flight boarding.

Previously, posts were uploaded on online communities claiming that CORTIS had arrived late for their flight from Paris to Incheon, causing the takeoff to be delayed.

On June 30, BIGHIT MUSIC made an official statement through press outlets addressing the recent incident. They stated, “Regarding the Paris-Incheon flight on June 26, boarding was delayed due to road congestion caused by a traffic accident at the time. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the passengers who used the same flight.”

In addition, there were several other posts alleging that CORTIS blocked passengers’ paths while disembarking and changed clothes in the jet bridge. However, the agency drew a line regarding all other allegations beyond the boarding delay including claims in flight delays, stating that they are “not true.” The agency explained that it was a situation from last October and that they were the last to exit after all other passengers had disembarked and were simply organizing their belongings.

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