tripleS's YuBin To Halt Activities Due To Health

tripleS’s YuBin will be temporarily halting her activities to focus on her health.

On June 30, tripleS’s agency MODHAUS announced through its official fan platform that YuBin will suspend all activities for the time being as she was advised by medical staff to get sufficient rest.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

We would like to provide an update regarding tripleS member YuBin’s break and her future activities. YuBin recently visited a medical institution due to a persistent decline in her health and was advised by the medical staff that she requires sufficient rest and stability. Although YuBin has been striving to keep her promises to fans and contribute to the team, we have decided after careful discussion that she will focus on rest and recovery in accordance with the medical staff’s recommendation that overexertion at this stage could further delay her recovery. As a result, please be informed that YuBin will suspend all activities for the time being and will be absent from all future activities, including domestic and international activities, offline events, and fan signing events. Detailed information regarding makeup events for the scheduled fan signing events will be provided separately through each respective retailer. We deeply apologize for causing concern to fans with this unexpected news. Our agency will prioritize the artist’s health above all else and will spare no support to ensure that YuBin can recover stably. We ask for the warm support and encouragement of all WAV (tripleS’s official fan club name). Thank you.

Earlier on June 26, YuBin lost consciousness at the 2026 MyK FESTA Live K-Pop concert and was carried off stage after collapsing.

Get well soon, YuBin!

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