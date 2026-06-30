Gong Seung Yeon In Talks To Join Lee Jun Hyuk In New Romance Drama Based On Web Novel

Gong Seung Yeon may be reuniting with Lee Jun Hyuk in a new drama!

On June 29, industry insiders reported that Gong Seung Yeon has received an offer to star in the upcoming drama “A Casual Lie” (working title) and is currently in the final stages of discussions.

The following day on June 30, her agency VARO Entertainment shared, “It is true that Gong Seung Yeon has received an offer to appear in ‘A Casual Lie.’ However, nothing has been finalized yet.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Lee Jun Hyuk would lead the drama. Based on author Kim Eon Hee’s hit web novel of the same name, “A Casual Lie” tells the story of Tae Jun Seop (Lee Jun Hyuk), the grandson of TK Group chairman who is widely regarded as a “perfect man,” and Yeon Woo Kyung, a copywriter who unexpectedly enters his life as the two become entangled in the fierce battle over TK Group’s succession.

The drama is part of the same shared universe as “Iseop’s Romance,” another adaptation of Kim Eon Hee’s web novel that stars Lee Jong Suk. Although the two series feature different protagonists and standalone stories, they are connected through their shared universe.

If Gong Seung Yeon accepts the offer, it will mark her reunion with Lee Jun Hyuk after previously working together in the 2018 KBS2 drama “Are You Human Too?”, in which she played a bodyguard for PK Group while Lee Jun Hyuk portrayed the company’s operations team leader.

Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Gong Seung Yeon and Lee Jun Hyuk in “Are You Human Too?” below:

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