TXT's Yeonjun To Perform At 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series In New York

TXT’s Yeonjun will be taking the stage at this year’s “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series!

On June 30 local time, the popular American morning show announced that Yeonjun would be one of this year’s performers for the famous annual concert series, which will kick off next week in New York.

Yeonjun will be performing on August 7, approximately a month after his upcoming solo comeback with “NO LABELS: PART 02” (which is due out on July 10).

In addition to Yeonjun, the first part of this year’s lineup includes Keith Urban, Coco Jones, Dan + Shay, and Sublime.

In the meantime, check out Yeonjun’s latest teasers for “NO LABELS: PART 02” here!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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