Watch: MODHAUS Boy Group idntt Reveals 5 New Members To Debut In itsnotover Through 'face id' Film

Meet the five new members of idntt!

On July 1 at midnight KST, MODHAUS officially unveiled the five new members who will debuting in idntt’s third unit itsnotover.

Following in the footsteps of idntt’s first two units unevermet and yesweare, who debuted in August 2025 and January 2026 respectively, itsnotover will be making their debut on July 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the new “face id” film introducing the five members of itsnotover below!

You can also check out idntt’s promotion scheduler for “itsnotover” below: