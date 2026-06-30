June Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

TV/Film
Jun 30, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from May 7 to June 7.

“You Quiz on the Block” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,908,475, marking a 22.47 percent increase in their score since May. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Yu Jae Seok” and “Jensen Huang,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “pleasant,” “heartwarming,” and “talk.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.67 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “How Do You Play?” took second place for June with a brand reputation index of 4,258,475.

Running Man” rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,841,378, marking a 4.73 percent rise in its score since last month.

I Live Alone” (“Home Alone”) came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,615,446 for June.

Finally, “My Little Old Boy” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,392,448, marking an 18.21 percent increase in its score since May.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “You Quiz on the Block”
  2. “How Do You Play?”
  3. “Running Man”
  4. “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)
  5. “My Little Old Boy”
  6. “Legend of the Unknown”
  7. Radio Star
  8. 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
  9. “National Singing Contest”
  10. “Gayo Stage”
  11. Immortal Songs
  12. Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)
  13. “Same Bed, Different Dreams”
  14. “Mr. House Husband”
  15. The Manager
  16. “Gag Concert”
  17. “Open Concert”
  18. “Hidden Singer”
  19. The Return of Superman
  20. I Am Solo

Watch “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “I Live Alone” here:

Watch Now

And “My Little Old Boy” below!

Watch Now

2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Gag Concert
Gayo Stage
Hidden Singer
How Do You Play?
I Am Solo
I Live Alone
Immortal Songs
Knowing Bros
Legend of the Unknown
Mr. House Husband
My Little Old Boy
National Singing Contest
Open Concert
Radio Star
Running Man
Same Bed Different Dreams
The Manager
The Return of Superman
You Quiz on the Block
Yu Jae Seok

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