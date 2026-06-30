June Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from May 7 to June 7.
“You Quiz on the Block” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,908,475, marking a 22.47 percent increase in their score since May. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Yu Jae Seok” and “Jensen Huang,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “pleasant,” “heartwarming,” and “talk.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.67 percent positive reactions.
Meanwhile, “How Do You Play?” took second place for June with a brand reputation index of 4,258,475.
“Running Man” rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,841,378, marking a 4.73 percent rise in its score since last month.
“I Live Alone” (“Home Alone”) came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,615,446 for June.
Finally, “My Little Old Boy” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,392,448, marking an 18.21 percent increase in its score since May.
Check out the top 20 for this month below!
- “You Quiz on the Block”
- “How Do You Play?”
- “Running Man”
- “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)
- “My Little Old Boy”
- “Legend of the Unknown”
- “Radio Star”
- “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”
- “National Singing Contest”
- “Gayo Stage”
- “Immortal Songs”
- “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)
- “Same Bed, Different Dreams”
- “Mr. House Husband”
- “The Manager”
- “Gag Concert”
- “Open Concert”
- “Hidden Singer”
- “The Return of Superman”
- “I Am Solo”
Watch “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:
Or catch up on “I Live Alone” here:
And “My Little Old Boy” below!