Watch: Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, And More Get Swept Into Unexpected Crisis On A Cruise Ship In “Okay! Madam 2” Teaser

The upcoming action comedy film “Okay! Madam 2” has shared its first poster and teaser!

A sequel to the 2020 hit movie “Okay! Madam,” the new film follows the same family who once stopped an airplane hijacking. This time, they’re invited aboard a luxurious cruise ship, only to find themselves caught up in yet another unexpected incident.

The poster shows Mi Young (Uhm Jung Hwa), a legendary agent who had been living as an ordinary twisted doughnut shop owner before becoming involved in a kidnapping on a cruise ship while on vacation, positioned at the center of the image with an intense gaze.

Beside her, Seok Hwan (Park Sung Woong), Mi Young’s husband, who is an elite agent in spirit but in reality an unemployed home protector, adds a humorous presence, while Cheol Seung (Lee Sang Yoon), Mi Young’s former colleague, leaves a strong impression with stoic charisma.

Hyun Min (Bae Jung Nam), a man who begins a new chapter in life as the groom at a luxury cruise wedding, and Seon Ah (Park Jin Joo), the CEO of the Eastern Venus cruise ship, who is willing to risk her life to defend it, add comedic tension.

In addition, Ji Hoon (Ryeoun), a cruise magician who becomes entangled with Mi Young, and Anya (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung), the ruthless leader of a criminal organization that throws the cruise into chaos, each brings a distinct presence.

The accompanying teaser opens with Mi Young’s previous performance during the airplane hijacking and transitions to a scene of a massive cruise ship sailing across the open sea with the phrase, “This time, it’s a cruise.”

The trailer then builds tension as Mi Young is sprinting across the deck with intense charisma, while hand-to-hand combat erupts among the characters in the background.

Next, Seon Ah, the cruise ship’s CEO, asks, “Who kidnapped you here?” Seok Hwan, with his arms bound, responds in surprise, “Kidnapped?” teasing unpredictable comedic chemistry. Anya, the charismatic villain behind the kidnapping, adds an ominous line: “Shall we begin?” heightening curiosity about what is to come.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Okay! Madam 2” is set to hit theaters on August 12.

Watch “Okay! Madam” with English subtitles below:

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