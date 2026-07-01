WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon Reportedly Cast In New Drama + YG Briefly Responds

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon may be returning to the small screen for the first time in four years!

On July 1, Xportsnews reported that Kang Seung Yoon has been cast in the upcoming KBS2 weekend drama “I Went to School” (literal title).

“I Went to School” tells the story of Yoon Ok Hee, an overly involved mother who enrolls in college later in life, embarking on a new chapter as she redesigns her future. Lee Jung Eun is in talks to lead the drama as Yoon Ok Hee, with Yu Jun Sang, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, and Jeon Sung Woo also reportedly joining the cast.

According to the report, Kang Seung Yoon has been offered the role of Yoon Ok Hee’s son.

In response to the report, both YG Entertainment and KBS briefly stated, “We cannot confirm.”

The series will be penned by Yang Hee Seung, who wrote hit dramas including “Crash Course in Romance,” “Oh My Ghost,” “Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok Joo,” and “A Hundred Memories.”

Kang Seung Yoon made his acting debut in 2011 through the sitcom “High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged,” before debuting as a member of WINNER. He later appeared in dramas including “Prison Playbook,” “Kairos,” and “Voice 4.” His most recent acting project was the 2022 KBS Drama Special “The Season of Undies.”

If confirmed, “I Went to School” will mark Kang Seung Yoon’s first television drama in four years.

“I Went to School” is slated to premiere in the first half of next year. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kang Seung Yoon in “Voice 4” below:

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