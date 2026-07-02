Lee Min Ho In Talks For New Rom-Com

Lee Min Ho may be starring in a new drama!

On July 2, JTBC reported that according to industry insiders, Lee Min Ho will be starring in the new drama “But Your Love” (working title, also read as “Virtual Love”).

In response to the reports, JTBC’s agency MYM Entertainment shared, “Lee Min Ho received an offer to star in the new drama ‘But Your Love,’ and he is reviewing the offer.”

Reported to be a 12-part series, “But Your Love” is a rom-com about an employee who realizes that the virtual idol group member who helps her endure her tough and dry life is her superior at work. The drama is said to be helmed by director Jang Young Seok of “The Winning Try.”

Lee Min Ho is reportedly in talks to play Cha Wook Hyun, the general director of a game company. Although he appears to be perfect in every way, he has the worst reviews among employees as the cold and prickly boss at work. Through some unexpected turn of events, he ends up debuting as a virtual idol group member.

Currently, Lee Min Ho is gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming film “Assassin(s)” (literal title). If he accepts the offer, this will mark Lee Min Ho’s first drama in two years since “When the Stars Gossip.”

Casting for the drama is currently underway with the goal of starting to film before the end of the year. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee MIn Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)