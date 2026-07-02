Watch: Kim Go Eun And Yoo In Na Tease Gong Yoo In Adorable 'Guardian: The Lonely And Great God' 10th Anniversary Special Teaser

tvN’s “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” special has unveiled a new teaser!

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” is a special program created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” also known as “Goblin,” which became a global phenomenon. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na travel to Gangneung to revisit unforgettable filming locations, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on the lasting impact of the drama.

The new teaser previews the first episode, showing Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, and Yoo In Na gathering together for the first time in a while to plan their trip to Gangneung. Kim Go Eun screams with excitement as Yoo In Na enters the restaurant, and the two team up to tease Gong Yoo, especially as Lee Dong Wook is unable to join due to prior commitments.

When Kim Go Eun acts politely toward Gong Yoo, Gong Yoo tells her, “Act like you normally do!” Gong Yoo jokingly exposes, “She always calls me sunbae, but it’s only in title—she makes me do everything,” as Kim Go Eun pretends not to hear him.

As they begin to plan their trip to Gangneung, Gong Yoo tires to organize their thoughts together while Kim Go Eun and Yoo In Na continue to get distracted. Yoo In Na laughs as she comments, “Even if we annoy him for 100 hours, he doesn’t get mad,” previewing their heartwarming dynamic.

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” will premiere on July 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” on Viki:

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