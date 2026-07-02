Namkoong Min Makes It Obvious His Marriage With Lee Seol Is On The Rocks In New Drama “The Husband”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills ahead of the premiere!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Namkoong Min plays neurosurgeon Kang Tae Joo, who becomes involved in a kidnapping incident the day after telling his wife he wants a divorce, while Lee Seol plays his wife, Go Se Yoon, who is kidnapped by Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) without knowing the reason.

In the stills, Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon are shown with contrasting facial expressions while attending an official hospital event. The two, who serve as a neurosurgeon and board chairwoman of the hospital, are seated side by side on the stage. However, Kang Tae Joo appears indifferent to his wife as he looks at his mobile phone, while Go Se Yoon is acutely aware of her husband’s every move.

Most notably, Kang Tae Joo suddenly rises from his seat before his father-in-law Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang) finishes his presentation, drawing all eyes in the room. His unexpected action in front of numerous medical staff, officials, and reporters raises curiosity about what story may be behind his sudden move.

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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