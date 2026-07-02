T.O.P Announces Stops For Asia Fan Meeting Tour 'T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026'

T.O.P is going on tour!

On July 2, TOPSPOT PICTURES unveiled the main poster for “T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026,” revealing the dates and venues for his first solo Asia fan meeting tour.

T.O.P will visit Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Kaohsiung, with the poster hinting at more stops to come.

Check out the poster below!

The phrase “PRE-STUDIO” hints at a unique new concert format where the audience members will also participate in creation. Currently, T.O.P is also gearing up for his free fan meeting in Japan on July 9.

Stay tuned for more updates, and check out Soompi’s K-Pop Tour masterlist here!

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