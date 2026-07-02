Jeon Hye Jin In Talks + Joo Hyun Young Reported To Join Oh Jung Se In New Drama

Jeon Hye Jin and Joo Hyun Young may be starring in the upcoming drama “Sunny Baseball Club” (literal title)!

On July 2, Jeon Hye Jin’s agency HODU&U Entertainment stated, “Jeon Hye Jin has received an offer to star in the new drama ‘Sunny Baseball Club’ and is currently reviewing it.”

The same day, it was also reported that Joo Hyun Young will be joining the drama, though her agency has yet to respond to the casting report.

“Sunning Baseball Club” tells the story of married men as they struggle to participate in amateur baseball leagues.

Oh Jung Se is in talks to star as the lead role, with Jeon Hye Jin being offered the role of his wife.

Meanwhile, Joo Hyun Young has reportedly been cast as Joo Ah, a newlywed who has been married for just six months.

The project is the latest work from Min Jin Ki, the director behind the “New Recruit” series and “Salon de Holmes.” The script will be written by Yoon Ki Young, who previously worked with the director on “New Recruit 3” and “New Recruit 4.”

“Sunning Baseball Club” is set to be released in 2027 as a TVING original series.

Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Jeon Hye Jin in her current drama “Reborn Rookie”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)