Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st Win For "Lemon Tang" On "M Countdown"; Performances By SEVENTEEN's V8, RIIZE, And More
Hearts2Hearts has won their first music show trophy for “Lemon Tang”!
On the July 2 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” and Hearts2Hearts’s “Lemon Tang.” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,431 points.
Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:
Today’s performers included Hearts2Hearts, SEVENTEEN’s V8, EVAN (Heeseung), RIIZE, MEOVV, izna, IDID, CLASSy, Choi Yoojung, Jang Haneum, Keyveatz, USPEER, AtHeart, UAU, dodree, UDTT, Baek A Yeon, and Haena.
Check out their performances below!
Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”
SEVENTEEN’s V8 – “singasong” and “rat race”
EVAN – “Ride or Die”
RIIZE – “Do your dance”
MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”
izna – “METRONOME”
IDID – “Attent!on”
CLASSy – “Tear Drop”
Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”
Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”
Keyveatz – “OXY” and “Catch My Breath”
USPEER – “WICKED GAME”
AtHeart – “Say It”
UAU – “GENE”
dodree – “HAWWAH”
UDTT – “VIPER”
Baek A Yeon – “LISTEN”
Haena – “Dear My Errors”