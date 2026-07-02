Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st Win For 'Lemon Tang' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By SEVENTEEN's V8, RIIZE, And More

Hearts2Hearts has won their first music show trophy for “Lemon Tang”!

On the July 2 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” and Hearts2Hearts’s “Lemon Tang.” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,431 points.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Today’s performers included Hearts2Hearts, SEVENTEEN’s V8, EVAN (Heeseung), RIIZE, MEOVV, izna, IDID, CLASSy, Choi Yoojung, Jang Haneum, Keyveatz, USPEER, AtHeart, UAU, dodree, UDTT, Baek A Yeon, and Haena.

Check out their performances below!

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

SEVENTEEN’s V8 – “singasong” and “rat race”

EVAN – “Ride or Die”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”

izna – “METRONOME”

IDID – “Attent!on”

CLASSy – “Tear Drop”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”

Keyveatz – “OXY” and “Catch My Breath”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

AtHeart – “Say It”

UAU – “GENE”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

UDTT – “VIPER”

Baek A Yeon – “LISTEN”

Haena – “Dear My Errors”