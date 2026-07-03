Lee Seol Is Gripped By Terror After Being Abducted In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV has unveiled a suspenseful new glimpse of its upcoming drama “The Husband”!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Lee Seol will play Go Se Yoon, the chairwoman of a hospital and the wife of neurosurgeon Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min).

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama preview the terrifying ordeal that awaits Go Se Yoon. Initially, Go Se Yoon is asleep in bed while wearing an eye mask. However, she soon wakes up, and after discovering something or someone in her bedroom, she looks startled and confused.

Afterwards, Go Se Yoon is abducted, and she wakes up in an unfamiliar place. Sitting on the cold concrete floor, Go Se Yoon is visibly terrified as she suddenly finds herself a kidnapping victim.

“In ‘The Husband,’ Go Se Yoon is the character who becomes the starting point of the incident that connects all of the other characters, including Kang Tae Joo,” said the drama’s production team. “Lee Seol’s passionate performance, in which she gave her all, will have viewers on the edge of their seats in suspense from the first episode.”

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” on Viki below:

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