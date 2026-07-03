Bae Sung Woo In Talks Along With Park Jeong Min For New Drama

Bae Sung Woo may be teaming up with Park Jeong Min in a new drama!

On July 3, Bae Sung Woo’s agency Artist Company told a media outlet, “Bae Sung Woo has received an offer to star in the new drama ‘A Man’s Man’ (working title) as his next project and is positively reviewing it.”

If he accepts the role, the drama will mark his first small-screen appearance in two years since Disney+’s “Light Shop” premiered in December 2024.

Based on a web novel, “A Man’s Man” follows the story of Han Yu Hyeon, who rises to the position of CEO but loses everything he loves then returns to his younger days to live his life over again.

Previously, Park Jeong Min was reported to be in talks to play the lead role of Han Yu Hyeon. It has also been reported that Bae Sung Woo has received an offer for one of the drama’s main roles, although details about his potential character have not yet been revealed.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Bae Sung Woo in “Beasts Clawing At Straws” on Viki:

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