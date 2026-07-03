Watch: Chae Jong Hyeop’s New Japanese Drama Confirms Premiere Date + Releases Teasers

Chae Jong Hyeop’s upcoming Japanese drama “The Rules Of Vacation” (working title) has officially confirmed its premiere date!

The drama, produced by Japan’s ABEMA, follows the story of Hoshino Midori (Hashimoto Kanna), who, exhausted by her busy life, falls in love with a mysterious caretaker Nishigami at a seaside villa and rediscovers the meaning of her life. Chae Jong Hyeop stars as Nishigami, the enigmatic manager of the beachside villa.

The series is set to premiere on ABEMA on July 27 and will become available to stream on Netflix beginning July 31.

The newly released poster captures Nishigami’s mysterious charm, creating a sense of tension and romance through his unreadable gaze and calm demeanor.

Meanwhile, the accompanying teaser video has heightened anticipation for his on-screen chemistry with Hashimoto Kanna.

Chae Jong Hyeop previously gained nationwide popularity in Japan through his leading role in “Eye Love You,” becoming the first Korean actor to headline a drama in Japan’s highly competitive prime-time slot.

Are you excited for Chae Jong Hyeop’s upcoming drama? Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” here:

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