Yoo Ah In, Lee Sung Min, And Yoon Kyung Ho In Talks For New Vampire Film By 'Exhuma' Director

Yoo Ah In may be returning to the big screen with a new film.

On July 3, MyDaily reported that Yoo Ah In has been confirmed to star in the upcoming film “Vampire” (working title).

“Vampire” is the latest project from director Jang Jae Hyun, who successfully established himself as a leading filmmaker in the occult genre with “The Priests,” “Svaha: The Sixth Finger,” and “Exhuma.” The film follows a vampire hunter, a priest, and the people whose lives become intertwined with theirs as they pursue vampires. The large-scale production is also said to feature several major Russian characters alongside its Korean cast.

Yoo Ah In will reportedly play a vampire hunter, while Lee Sung Min has reportedly been cast as a priest. Yoon Kyung Ho is also said to have joined the lineup.

Responding to the report, a representative from the film’s investor and distributor NEW said, “Nothing has been confirmed yet.” The representative added, “We are currently coordinating with various actors, including those who have been mentioned. We will share more once the cast is finalized,” taking a cautious stance on the report.

Previously, in December 2025, when reports claimed that Yoo Ah In had been cast in “Vampire,” director Jang Jae Hyun denied the speculation, saying it was “completely untrue.” He explained that the script had not yet been completed and, although he had recently reached out to Yoo Ah In to check on how he was doing, he had never officially offered him a role in the project.

If confirmed, “Vampire” would mark Yoo Ah In’s first new acting project in approximately four years, following the hiatus he took after becoming embroiled in drug-related charges in 2022.

“Vampire” is expected to begin pre-production soon, with filming tentatively scheduled to start as early as October.

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