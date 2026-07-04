Watch: Namkoong Min Asks An Unwilling Lee Seol For A Divorce In 'The Husband' Preview

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife. Lee Seol will play Go Se Yoon, the chairwoman of a hospital and the wife of neurosurgeon Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min).

The newly released preview of tonight’s premiere starts with Go Se Yoon tossing two carabiners that hold special meaning for the couple into the trash. Shocked at the sight, Kang Tae Joo calls out to her and says, “Let’s break up. Let’s get a divorce.”

Lee Seol refuses, declaring bluntly, “I’m not getting divorced.” Kang Tae Joo points out that she was the one who said the rift between them was irreparable and that he’s merely agreeing with what she said. “So why are you saying you won’t get divorced?” he asks.

“Because it’s what you want,” replies Lee Seol, leading Kang Tae Joo to scoff in disbelief, “That’s why you refuse to break up?” Lee Seol continues, “Because I don’t want to do anything that gives you what you want.”

Undeterred, Kang Tae Joo presses on, “I’ve made myself clear. We’re getting divorced.” However, Lee Seol also refuses to back down, challenging him by saying ominously, “Go ahead and try, if you can. I suppose it might be possible if one of us dies.”

Check out the full preview below!

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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