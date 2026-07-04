So Ji Sub, Yoon Kyung Ho, And Choi Dae Hoon Join Forces As A Trio In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

Get ready to see So Ji Sub, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Choi Dae Hoon in action as a trio on “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Just three episodes into its run, “Agent Kim Reactivated” has already earned the highest viewership ratings of any miniseries in 2026: on July 3, the third episode of the drama soared to an average nationwide rating of 18.8 percent.

Spoilers

The upcoming fourth episode of the drama will feature Manager Kim, Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho), and Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon) teaming up and risking their lives to rescue Manager Kim’s abducted daughter.

Newly released stills from the episode capture the three friends joining forces for the first time in the drama to face off against a formidable enemy. Manager Kim is seen desperately racing to save his daughter with a bloodied Sung Han Soo and an enraged Park Jin Chul offering their loyal support.

According to the drama’s production team, So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho displayed phenomenal teamwork and chemistry on set. Despite having to balance intense action sequences and emotional acting at the same time, the three actors flawlessly pulled off their scenes together and convincingly portrayed the deep trust and bond between their characters even amidst a gritty chase.

“Episode 4 will depict even more intensely Manager Kim’s desperate paternal love for his daughter, as well as the loyalty of Sung Han Soo and Park Jin Chul, who gladly throw themselves into the line of fire for his sake,” said the production team. “Please look forward to a suspenseful chase and the thrilling entertainment delivered by the three actors’ collaboration.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Kyung Ho’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” below:

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