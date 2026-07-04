Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 04, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 25 to June 25.

Heo Nam Jun shot to the top of the list after seeing a whopping 119.54 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 4,165,781.

Meanwhile, Jin Ki Joo came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,090,331.

Park Ji Hoon took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,821,636, marking a 17.38 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Moo Yul jumped to fourth place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,686,629 for the month.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,673,638, marking a 26.82 percent increase in his score.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Heo Nam Jun
  2. Jin Ki Joo
  3. Park Ji Hoon
  4. Kim Moo Yul
  5. Byeon Woo Seok
  6. Koo Kyo Hwan
  7. Lee Sang Yi
  8. Park Bo Young
  9. Lim Ji Yeon
  10. Go Youn Jung
  11. Kim Jae Won
  12. Jung Kyung Ho
  13. Lee Jun Young
  14. Kim Se Jeong
  15. Han Dong Hee
  16. Park Seo Joon
  17. Park Jeong Min
  18. Kim Go Eun
  19. Park Shin Hye
  20. Han Hye Jin
  21. Jung Woo
  22. Kim Nam Gil
  23. Lee Je Hoon
  24. Lee Jung Jae
  25. Park Min Young
  26. Oh Jung Se
  27. Ahn Hyo Seop
  28. Han Ji Min
  29. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  30. Lee Jong Suk

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” here:

Watch Now

Or check out Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

Watch Now

2PM
Ahn Hyo Seop
Byeon Woo Seok
Go Youn Jung
Han Dong Hee
Han Hye Jin
Han Ji Min
Heo Nam Jun
Jin Ki Joo
Jung Kyung Ho
Jung Woo
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jae Won
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Nam Gil
Kim Se Jeong
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Lee Sang Yi
Lim Ji Yeon
Oh Jung Se
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Min Young
Park Seo Joon
Park Shin Hye

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read