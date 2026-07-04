Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 25 to June 25.

Heo Nam Jun shot to the top of the list after seeing a whopping 119.54 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 4,165,781.

Meanwhile, Jin Ki Joo came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,090,331.

Park Ji Hoon took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,821,636, marking a 17.38 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Moo Yul jumped to fourth place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,686,629 for the month.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,673,638, marking a 26.82 percent increase in his score.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” here:

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Or check out Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

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