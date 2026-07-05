BABYMONSTER's 'PSYCHO' Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 200 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has soared past 200 million views with another music video!

According to YG Entertainment, on July 5 at 11:10 a.m. KST, BABYMONSTER’s music video for their 2025 B-side “PSYCHO” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their sixth music video to reach the milestone after “BATTER UP,” “SHEESH,” “DRIP,” “FOREVER,” and “WE GO UP.”

BABYMONSTER originally released the music video for “PSYCHO” on November 19, 2025 at midnight KST, meaning that it took just over seven months, 16 days, and 11 hours to hit the 200 million mark.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Watch the striking music video for “PSYCHO” again below:

Source (1)