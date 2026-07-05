'Reborn Rookie' Stars Say Goodbye + Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight’s Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

“Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the starring cast took a moment to look back on “Reborn Rookie” and what it meant to them.

Lee Jun Young, who is preparing to enlist in the military on July 21, remarked, “Thanks to director Ko Hye Jin and the amazing cast and crew, I think I was able to gain a valuable experience and see good things before my military enlistment, so I’m grateful.”

He went on to express his gratitude to the drama’s viewers by saying, “To the viewers who joined us late at night to keep an eye on the situation at Choiseong Group, I hope your lives will always be full of peace and happiness.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ju Myoung conveyed her affection for her character, sharing, “I think I will remember the courage and strength of the character of Kang Bang Geul for a long time.”

The actress continued, “I was truly happy to have been able to work together with the best cast, director, writer, and crew. I think every single moment that we spent pondering and creating the drama together will remain in my memory for a long time as a precious experience.”

“We received a lot of love, which made me think that our viewers felt the sincerity and effort we tried to pour into the drama,” added Lee Ju Myoung, “and so I am even happier and more grateful.”

Jeon Hye Jin began by saying, “First, I would like to thank the actors, director, and production team, all of whom created a great atmosphere on set. Thanks to them, I was able to act happily in a joyful environment.”

She continued, “Above all, I would like to thank the viewers who cherished ‘Reborn Rookie’ and hated the character of Kang Jae Gyeong. I hope you’ll stick with ‘Reborn Rookie’ until the end.”

Finally, Jin Goo recalled, “I had fun the entire time I was filming, and it was a precious experience.”

He went on to share, “As a viewer, every time I watched the scenes that fully captured the hard work of my fellow actors and the staff, the drama resonated deeply with me as well.”

The actor concluded by saying, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers, who gave the drama more love than I could have ever expected.”

The final episode of “Reborn Rookie” will air on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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