11 C-Dramas Starring Actors With K-Pop Roots

There are many Chinese actors who first began their careers as K-pop idols before returning to China to pursue acting full-time, while others actually started out in the Chinese entertainment industry as actors and later stepped onto the K-pop stage. At the same time, there are also those who continue to balance both worlds, moving between music and acting as they expand their careers across industries.

Here’s a look at 11 C-dramas featuring actors with K-pop roots, highlighting how these artists transition between the two industries and bring their unique performance backgrounds into their acting roles. From fantasy epics to youth romances and modern-day stories, each drama showcases a different side of these multi-talented performers as they continue to grow beyond the stage.

Adapted from the BL novel “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, “The Untamed” is one of the most beloved censored queer C-dramas. It follows Wei Wu Xian (Xiao Zhan) and Lan Wang Ji (Wang Yibo) as they accidentally uncover a conspiracy involving powerful cultivation clans and forbidden dark arts. After being wrongly accused and killed, Wei Wu Xian is resurrected years later and reunites with Lan Wang Ji. Together, they investigate supernatural cases, confront hidden enemies, and gradually reveal the truth behind past tragedies. Their relationship deepens into unwavering loyalty and emotional intimacy as they challenge corruption and pursue justice in a dangerous world.

Wang Yibo, who previously trained under YG Entertainment and debuted in the boy group UNIQ in 2014, transitioned into acting shortly after. His portrayal of Lan Wang Ji is widely praised for its restrained emotional depth; he relies heavily on micro-expressions, stillness, and controlled body language rather than dialogue. This restrained performance mirrors the character’s internalized devotion, allowing meaning to emerge through absence, silence, and subtle physical cues instead.

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“Exclusive Fairytale” is a youth romance drama about childhood neighbors, Ling Chao (Jun) and Xiao Tu (Zhang Miao Yi), who grow up side by side and share a bond that often blurs the line between family-like familiarity and something deeper. Though they constantly bicker and are treated like siblings by those around them, Ling Chao gradually becomes aware that his feelings for Xiao Tu extend beyond friendship. As they move through school life together, their relationship is challenged by misunderstandings, emotional distance, and the pressures of growing up. Xiao Tu, meanwhile, initially struggles to reinterpret someone she has always seen as “family” in a romantic light, but slowly begins to recognize his long-standing care and devotion.

Jun, a member of SEVENTEEN, is one of the few idol-actors who were actors way before they stepped into the music industry; he began as a child actor and has worked in productions alongside established industry figures. In “Exclusive Fairytale,” his portrayal of Ling Chao stands out for its light comedic timing and relaxed charm. Jun plays the character with a teasing energy, making the “green flag” qualities feel natural rather than caricature-like.

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Adapted from the novel “Mountain and River Pillow” by Mo Shu Bai, “Fight for Love” follows Chu Yu (Victoria Song), the daughter of a revered general whose life collapses after her father dies in battle under suspicious circumstances, while her injured brother hints at a deeper political conspiracy. Determined to uncover the truth, she enters the powerful Wei household by assuming the identity of the deceased eldest son’s widow. There, she meets Wei Yun (Ding Yu Xi), the youngest surviving heir, who is initially cautious and distrustful of her presence. As they navigate court politics, post-war instability, and layered conspiracies, their uneasy alliance gradually evolves into mutual trust and emotional intimacy, ultimately becoming a partnership forged through shared danger and a common pursuit of justice.

Victoria Song is widely known for her career trajectory spanning both K-pop and Chinese entertainment. She debuted under SM Entertainment as the leader of f(x) in 2009, later expanding into solo music activities in 2018, and has since built a steady acting career in C-dramas with multiple upcoming projects. In “Fight for Love,” her performance as Chu Yu is defined less by overt heroism but rather as someone who constantly recalibrates between emotional restraint and strategic action, giving Chu Yu a more humane depiction.

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“Their Wonderful Time” follows VR game developer Song Ling Ling (Zhou Jie Qiong). A system glitch causes an NPC from her game to suddenly take control of her body in the real world, causing her daily life to spiral into chaos as Ling Ling and the NPC alternate control over her body.

To resolve the malfunction and protect the game’s launch, CEO Xiao Ran (Ge Qiu Gu), whose company has heavily invested in the project, steps in to investigate. After noticing Ling Ling’s unusual behavioral changes, he suggests they live together to better monitor the issue. As they collaborate to fix the system, Ling Ling, Xiao Ran, and the rogue NPC become increasingly entangled, with the boundaries between virtual identity and real emotion gradually dissolving.

Zhou Jie Qiong (also known as Joo Kyul Kyung) first debuted in the project group I.O.I in 2016 and later re-debuted in PRISTIN under PLEDIS Entertainment before shifting her focus to acting following the group’s disbandment. Since returning to China, she has taken on multiple acting projects, including “Legend of Fei” and “Fight for Love,” with several upcoming works in development.

“Their Wonderful Time” is a story that revolves around reality, dreams, and the metaverse, making the differentiation between these states crucial to the narrative. As a result, the performance relies heavily on subtle shifts, and the actress adjusts her tone, posture, and emotional rhythm skillfully within one role.

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“The Golden Eyes” follows Zhuang Rui (Lay), a modest pawn shop employee whose life changes dramatically after a robbery leads to the destruction of an ancient jade artifact. In the aftermath, he discovers that his eyes have been mysteriously altered, granting him the ability to perceive hidden value and secrets within objects.

Using this unusual power, Zhuang Rui enters the world of antiques and jade trading, quickly rising to wealth and recognition. However, his rapid success draws attention, including from undercover police officer Miao Fei Fei (CiCi Wang). As Zhuang Rui delves deeper into the antique trade, he also uncovers clues about his grandfather’s long-lost disappearance and the origins of his abilities.

Lay initially debuted under EXO-M with the original aim of promoting primarily in China. Following the full-group transition of EXO-M and EXO-K into the unified EXO lineup in 2014, he became part of the globally active group under SM Entertainment. After departing from the company in 2022, he has continued his career as a solo artist while maintaining association with EXO activities.

In “The Golden Eyes,” Lay brings a quiet, steady presence to Zhuang Rui, leaning into the character’s calm intelligence and sharp, analytical nature. He’s at his most engaging in the investigative scenes where Zhuang Rui has the ability to read situations and make quick decisions.

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“Sweet Combat” follows Ming Tian (Luhan), a hardworking young man from a poor background who earns a sports scholarship to attend a prestigious university. There, he unexpectedly crosses paths with Fang Yu (Guan Xiao Tong), the strong-willed heir to a powerful conglomerate who has chosen to pursue boxing instead of taking over her family business.

Coming from completely different worlds, the two are brought together through their shared passion for boxing. Fang Yu quickly recognizes Ming Tian’s natural talent and helps him adjust to the demands of competitive training, while he gradually grows from a struggling survivor into a determined athlete.

Luhan, who began his career as a member of EXO-M before later becoming part of EXO’s unified lineup, eventually left SM Entertainment in 2014 following a legal dispute and has since focused on his solo music and acting career in China.

In “Sweet Combat,” Luhan’s portrayal of Ming Tian brings a quiet sincerity to the role. He captures the character’s stubborn resilience and emotional warmth well, making Ming Tian’s journey from burdened caretaker to disciplined athlete feel grounded and relatable.

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“Falling Into Your Smile” is adapted from the web novel “You’re Beautiful When You Smile” by Qing Mei and is set in the high-pressure world of professional e-sports, where the ZGDX team stands at the top of the league. When a key player is injured, team captain Lu Si Cheng (Xu Kai) struggles to find a replacement until he discovers Tong Yao (Cheng Xiao), a talented amateur gamer with exceptional skills.

Despite initial skepticism and backlash as the league’s first female pro player, Tong Yao joins ZGDX as a trainee and slowly proves herself through skill, discipline, and consistency. As she adapts to the demands of professional gaming, she earns the respect of her teammates and gradually builds a close, complicated relationship with Lu Si Cheng.

Cheng Xiao, formerly a member of WJSN, has also promoted in project groups such as Sunny Girls before pursuing solo activities in China. The thing that makes her performance in “Falling Into Your Smile” stand out is her chemistry with the male lead, which brings a natural, playful spark to their scenes and makes their interactions genuinely fun to watch. It creates those light, feel-good moments that make viewers blush, giggle, and kick their feet without it feeling forced.

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“The Princess and the Werewolf” is adapted from a novel by Xian Cheng and follows Princess Qi Pa (Wu Xuan Yi), who suddenly wakes up in a strange fantasy world inhabited by the Beast-Turning Tribe. Forced into an arranged marriage with the powerful Wolf King, Kui Mu Lang (Chen Zhe Yuan), she immediately begins plotting her escape while trying to survive in this unfamiliar and dangerous realm.

Her situation becomes even more complicated when she meets Li Xiong, a gentle man who appears only during the day, while the intimidating Kui Mu Lang appears at night. As Qi Pa struggles to uncover the truth behind this dual identity, she becomes increasingly entangled in the tribe’s secrets and her mysterious husband’s hidden nature.

Xuan Yi, also a former member of WJSN, went on hiatus in 2018 before later promoting with Rocket Girls 101 and eventually transitioning into acting full-time, with several upcoming projects currently in development. While Qi Pa’s character can come across as contradictory at times, Xuan Yi’s performance brings warmth and charm to the role, making her portrayal surprisingly endearing and easy to root for on screen.

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“Sweet Games” follows An Ran (He Hong Shan), a determined entrepreneur focused on building her career and finding success in the competitive business world. After a failed attempt to impress potential investors, she ends up drinking heavily and unexpectedly spends an intimate, confusing evening with her landlord.

What she does not realize is that her landlord, Yan Yue (WinWin), is actually her former college junior who has quietly admired her from afar for years while building a successful career as a voice actor. By keeping his identity and long-standing feelings hidden, Yan Yue re-enters her life when they are later brought together on a new project. As professional collaboration forces them into closer proximity, buried emotions resurface.

WinWin (also known as Dong Si Cheng) debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment as a member of NCT and its subunits NCT U, NCT 127, and later WayV. “Sweet Games” is one of those dramas that draws you in early with its warm, easygoing tone and keeps you invested through its steady flow of soft, heartfelt moments between the leads. WinWin’s Yan Yue, with his calm, slightly reserved presence and natural charm, makes it easy to see why he stands out in every scene he appears in.

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“Veil of Shadows” follows Lu Wu Yi (Ju Jing Yi), the youngest nine-tailed fox of the Wu Xiang Yue sect, who is tasked with tracking down the fugitive demon Xiao Wei. Disguising herself as a priest, she infiltrates Wei Manor in Luo’an, only to discover that multiple factions are already closing in on the same target.

As the hunt unfolds, she crosses paths with her own sister, a vengeful demon, and various priests and mages, each carrying hidden motives and shifting loyalties. What begins as a straightforward mission gradually spirals into a complex struggle over the Dragon Deity’s power, where alliances constantly change and no one’s true intentions are clear.

Yan An first gained attention through the survival program “PENTAGON MAKER” before ultimately debuting as part of PENTAGON after additional trainees were added to the final lineup. His supporting role, Li Jie, in “Veil of Shadows” becomes part of the larger web of conflict, contributing to the tension between power, duty, and compassion as each faction is forced to confront what they are willing to sacrifice.

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“Love the Way You Are” follows Yin Yi Ke (Angelababy), a selfless 32-year-old woman who has spent her life taking care of everyone around her while neglecting her own needs. Though her career and personal life appear stable, she gradually becomes emotionally exhausted and unfulfilled.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she reunites with Xu Guang Xi (Lai Kuanlin), a young man who once relied on her during his childhood. After returning from studying abroad, Guang Xi has matured into a confident adult and begins to see Yi Ke in a new light, developing feelings for her despite their age gap and complicated family connection through remarriage.

Lai Kuanlin, a member of one of the most popular project groups in K-pop history, Wanna One, debuted in 2017. After the group’s contract ended, he shifted his focus toward acting and began building his career in the Chinese entertainment industry.

In “Love the Way You Are,” his performance is strongest in the quieter moments, where so much of Xu Guang Xi’s emotion is conveyed without words—through lingering looks, hesitation before speaking, and the way he softens whenever he’s around Yi Ke.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “See You at Work Tomorrow”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Dream to You,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”