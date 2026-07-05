Watch: ENHYPEN Reveals Comeback Schedule For 'THE SIN : BLISS'

ENHYPEN has revealed what fans can look forward to in the weeks leading up to their comeback!

In what marks their first comeback as a six-member group, ENHYPEN will be returning with their new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” on August 21.

On July 5, ENHYPEN released a detailed promotion calendar outlining some of the teasers and promotions they have in store for “THE SIN : BLISS.” However, the video ends by teasing that there is still “more to come.”

Check out the group’s new promotion calendar below!