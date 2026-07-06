'Reborn Rookie' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'The Husband' Rises For 2nd Episode

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” went out on a high note!

On July 5, the hit drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run with its series finale, which featured a surprise cameo by ITZY’s Ryujin. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Reborn Rookie” soared to an average nationwide rating of 13.6 percent, marking a jump of nearly 3 full percentage points from the night prior.

The finale of “Reborn Rookie” was also the most-watched show of Sunday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “The Husband” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent for its second episode, marking a jump of 2 full percentage points from its premiere the night before.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program of Sunday, scoring an average nationwide rating of 15.5 percent for its latest episode.

Binge-watch all of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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