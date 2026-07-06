Watch: Kim Hye Joon Is Caught Between Her Idol Bias And Her CEO In New Drama 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled a love-triangle poster of its three leads!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi.

Kim Hye Joon will star as Nam Da Reum, the devoted fan who gets a job at the fashion startup Apello in order to meet her favorite idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), but winds up growing unexpectedly close to the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The new poster captures Nam Da Reum standing awkwardly between the two men with a flustered expression. On one side, Lee Chan grasps the hand she’s using to hold up his group’s light stick, while on the other, Kang Ha Gi pulls the Apello employee ID hanging around her neck.

Although Nam Da Reum got this job in order to be able to see Lee Chan, Kang Ha Gi winds up having the biggest impact on her overall work life. The poster’s caption hints at the unexpected way she will find herself caught between the two of them, reading, “The biggest perk [of the job] is my bias! The biggest wild card is the CEO?”

The motion poster further emphasizes this conflict, with the two men glaring at one another in the back as Nam Da Reum finds herself at a loss for what to do.

Check out both versions of the poster below!

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama here!

You can also watch Kim Hye Joon in her film “Sinkhole” below:

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