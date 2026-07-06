INFINITE Announces Stops For 2026 Fan Meeting Tour 'INFINITE Rally V'

INFINITE will be going on a new fan meeting tour!

On July 6, INFINITE announced the dates and venues for their 2026 fan meeting tour “INFINITE Rally V,” which will kick off at Incheon from August 29 to 30. INFINITE will then visit fans in Macau, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Check out the poster below!

Are you looking forward to INFINITE’s fan meeting tour? Stay tuned for updates! While waiting, also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo and Sungyeol in “Numbers” below:

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