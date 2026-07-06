Top Star Lee Yul Eum Falls For Aspiring Actor Baek Sung Chul In “Dream To You”

“Dream to You” has shared new stills of Baek Sung Chul and Lee Yul Eum!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

On July 6, the drama unveiled new couple stills featuring supporting actor Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul) and top actress Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum), offering a glimpse of their youthful romance.

Baek Sung Chul plays Shim Yoo Geon, a struggling supporting actor who dreams of becoming “Korea’s Takeshi Kaneshiro.” Holding firmly to the belief that “hard work never betrays you,” he refuses to give up on his acting career.

Lee Yul Eum stars as Oh Ha Na, a bold and outspoken actress who has lived in the spotlight since birth thanks to her mother, a former Miss Korea turned actress. Longing for a life beyond the film set, Oh Ha Na unexpectedly crosses paths with Shim Yoo Geon, who continues to pursue his dream without giving up, leading to the beginning of an unforeseen relationship.

The newly released stills capture the subtle chemistry between Shim Yoo Geon and Oh Ha Na. Their sweet, flutter-inducing connection is evident as they gaze warmly into each other’s eyes. The contrast between Shim Yoo Geon, who works part-time as a delivery driver to make ends meet, and Oh Ha Na, who stands under the glamorous spotlight at a production press conference, further highlights the differences in their lives.

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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