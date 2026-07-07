'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Soars To Its Highest Viewership Ratings Yet

"See You At Work Tomorrow!" Soars To Its Highest Viewership Ratings Yet

Drama
Jul 07, 2026
by S Kim

The ratings for Monday-Tuesday dramas are on a roll!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 5 of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent. This is a 0.3 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.5 percent, marking the drama’s highest viewership rating yet.

Meanwhile, the second to final episode of ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent, also seeing a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.8 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Watch “See You at Work Tomorrow!” star Seo In Guk in “Hundred Million Stars From the Sky”:

Watch Now

Or watch his co-star Park Ji Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells”:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Doctor on the Edge
ratings
See You at Work Tomorrow!

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