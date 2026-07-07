BIGBANG To Release New Song For The First Time In 4 Years

It’s official: BIGBANG’s new song is coming!

On July 7, MyDaily reported that BIGBANG has scheduled filming for their upcoming release during the third week of July. The group’s three members reportedly coordinated their schedules well in advance and will film the music video along with additional promotional content on the same day.

Industry sources also confirmed that BIGBANG is currently preparing a new song as a full group, with production already underway.

The upcoming release will mark BIGBANG’s first new song in four years. The group’s last release was “Still Life,” which dropped in April 2022 and also featured former member T.O.P. Despite having no official promotions, the song became a massive hit, ranking No. 7 on Melon’s year-end chart.

The new track is expected to be released ahead of BIGBANG’s upcoming world tour, which will be the group’s first tour in nine years since 2017.

BIGBANG will launch the “BIGBANG 2026 WORLD TOUR IN GOYANG” with a three-night concert from August 21 to 23 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. After the opening shows, the group will head overseas for a 32-show world tour spanning 18 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, with additional stops expected to be announced at a later date.

Are you excited for a new song from BIGBANG? Stay tuned!

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