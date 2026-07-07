Go Youn Jung Confirmed To Star Alongside Lee Byung Hun In Upcoming Historical Action Film

Go Youn Jung has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film “Nambeol” (romanized title)!

On July 7, production company Hive Media Corp announced that Go Youn Jung has been cast in the leading role of its upcoming movie “Nambeol.”

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates.

Earlier, Lee Byung Hun was confirmed to star as Im Eok, the leader of the group of warriors.

Go Youn Jung will play Ae Ryeong, a strong-willed and independent woman who takes center stage in the historical epic. After losing her family in an attack by Japanese pirates, Ae Ryeong ventures onto the battlefield herself to rescue her younger sibling, who is being held captive on Tsushima Island. As a determined woman who relentlessly pursues her goal despite the chaos of the era, she is expected to serve as one of the emotional pillars of the story.

“Nambeol” is currently in pre-production and is aiming to begin filming in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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