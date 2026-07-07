Jung Hae In In Talks To Star As Ambitious Real Estate Agent In New Drama

Jung Hae In may be starring in a new drama!

On July 7, MyDaily reported that Jung Hae In will star in the lead role in tvN’s upcoming drama “Lucky Seoul” (literal title).

Responding to the report, a representative from Jung Hae In’s agency FNC Entertainment stated, “’Lucky Seoul’ is one of the projects he is currently reviewing.”

“Lucky Seoul” follows the youngest-ever manager of a jjokbang village (a neighborhood of tiny, low-income rental rooms) as he tracks down a landlord who orchestrates a massive rental fraud scheme before disappearing without a trace. The drama is a satisfying revenge story in which childhood friends reunite to bring the landlord to justice, while also serving as a fable that explores the contradictions and tragedies of modern capitalist society.

Jung Hae In has reportedly been offered the role of Kwon Ian, the youngest-ever manager of the jjokbang village who later becomes a dedicated agent specializing in luxury VIP residences. As a high-end real estate agent, he firmly believes in give-and-take. Calculating, ambitious, and shrewd with a slightly cynical edge, Kwon Ian measures his worth by the wealth he earns, seeing money as both the source of his pride and the symbol of his success.

Jung Hae In is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming Netflix original series “Our Sticky Love.”

Filming for “Lucky Seoul” is expected to begin early next year. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

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Top Photo Credit: FNC Entertainment