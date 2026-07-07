Park Ji Hoon's Agency Cancels Manila Fan-Con + Moves Venue To Macau

Park Ji Hoon’s agency has changed the venue for his Manila fan-con to Macau.

On July 7, YY Entertainment announced that the Manila stop of Park Ji Hoon’s ongoing fan-con tour “RE:FLECT,” which was scheduled to be held on August 8, would no longer be taking place “due to unavoidable circumstances.”

Instead, Park Ji Hoon will be holding a fan-con in Macau at The Grand Hall at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort that day.

The agency’s announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is YY Entertainment. We would like to sincerely thank all the MAY [Park Ji Hoon’s fans] who cheering on Park Ji Hoon and his Asia fan-con tour. We are letting you know that the show that due to unavoidable circumstances, it has been decided that the city of the show that was originally scheduled to be held in Manila on August 8, 2026 has been changed to Macau. We apologize to the fans who had been waiting for the Manila show, and we ask for your generous understanding. We will do our utmost so that the artist can put on a good performance.

Thank you.

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)