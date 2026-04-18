Park Ji Hoon Announces Stops For 2026 Asia Fan-Con Tour 'RE:FLECT'

Park Ji Hoon is going on a fan-con tour!

On April 18, Park Ji Hoon announced the dates and locations for his 2026 Asia fan-con tour “RE:FELCT.” After starting the tour in Tokyo on May 23, Park Ji Hoon will visit Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Bangkok, and Singapore.

More details about the tour will be announced at a later date. Check out the poster announcing the stops below!

Park Ji Hoon is currently gearing up for his upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” which will premiere on May 11, and his upcoming single album “RE:FLECT,” which will be released on April 29. Check out teasers for his comeback here!

Stay tuned for updates on Park Ji Hoon’s tour, and also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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