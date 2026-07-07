ATEEZ Tops 4 Billboard Charts With 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5'

ATEEZ topped multiple Billboard charts with their latest comeback!

This past weekend, Billboard announced that ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after achieving the group’s biggest U.S. week to date. With the entry, ATEEZ also became the group with the most top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade, breaking a three-way tie with Stray Kids and TXT.

Additionally, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the entire week in the United States.

Billboard has now revealed more of ATEEZ’s achievements on this week’s charts. The group topped no less than four different Billboard charts, including the World Albums chart and the Artist 100, the latter of which it re-entered at No. 1.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!