Park Bo Young And Son Suk Ku In Talks To Star In New Film By “Hi-5” Director

Park Bo Young and Son Suk Ku may be starring together in a new film!

On July 8, a media outlet reported that Park Bo Young and Son Suk Ku have been cast in director Kang Hyung Chul’s new film “If I’m With You” (literal title).

In response to the report, Park Bo Young’s agency BH Entertainment stated that the actress had received an offer to star in the upcoming film “If I’m With You” and is currently “reviewing the offer.” Son Suk Ku’s agency further commented that he has “only received the offer.”

“If I’m With You” is a fantasy romantic comedy about events that unfold aboard a cruise ship. The film is the latest project from director Kang Hyung Chul, who previously helmed hits including “Scandal Makers,” “Sunny,” “Tazza: The Hidden Card,” “Swing Kids,” and “Hi-5.”

The film marks Park Bo Young’s reunion with director Kang Hyung Chul for the first time in 18 years since the 2008 box office hit “Scandal Makers,” which drew 8.22 million moviegoers. The film was both Kang Hyung Chul’s feature film debut and Park Bo Young’s first major box office success, making the reunion especially meaningful for the two.

The project is also drawing attention because it marks the first time Park Bo Young and Son Suk Ku will star together as the leads in a fantasy romantic comedy. Their unexpected pairing has already generated considerable excitement.

Son Suk Ku has built a strong image through projects such as the blockbuster “The Roundup,” “A Killer Paradox,” “D.P.,” “Big Bet,” and “My Liberation Notes.” The actor is gearing up for the release of the Netflix series “Road” (working title). Park Bo Young, who is known for hits including “Oh My Ghost,” “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon,” “Doom at Your Service,” and “Our Unwritten Seoul,” recently starred in the Disney+ series “Gold Land.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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Also check out Son Suk Ku in “IT’S OKAY!” on Viki:

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