Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 2nd Win For 'Lemon Tang' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Choi Yoojung, Keyveatz, And More

Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 2nd Win For "Lemon Tang" On "Show Champion"; Performances By Choi Yoojung, Keyveatz, And More

Music
Jul 08, 2026
by M Lim

Hearts2Hearts has won their second music show trophy for “Lemon Tang”!

On the July 8 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were dodree’s “HAWWAH,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” Hearts2Hearts’s “Lemon Tang,” SEVENTEEN’s V8’s “singasong,” and UAU’s “GENE.” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch the winner announcement and their winning speech below:

Performers on today’s show included Hearts2Hearts, IDID, Gabee, Choi Yoojung, Jang Haneum, Keyveatz, USPEER, AtHeart, Baek A Yeon, HAENA, dodree, Jung Dae Hyun, ASCENDER, UAU, PRIMROSE, Hat:q.

Check out their performances below!

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

IDID – “Attent!on”

Gabee– “Bromm, Taki”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

AtHeart – “Say It”

Baek A Yeon – “LISTEN”

HAENA – “Dear My Errors”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

Jung Dae Hyun – “Spring After Spring”

ASCENDER – “WE BELONG TOGETHER”

UAU – “GENE”

PRIMROSE – “Cosmic”

Hat:q – “Life Goes On”

ASCENDER
AtHeart
Baek A Yeon
Choi Yoojung
dodree
Gabee
Haena
Hat:q
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
Jang Haneum
jung dae hyun
Keyveatz
PRIMROSE
Show Champion
UAU
USPEER

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