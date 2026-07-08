Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 2nd Win For 'Lemon Tang' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Choi Yoojung, Keyveatz, And More

Hearts2Hearts has won their second music show trophy for “Lemon Tang”!

On the July 8 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were dodree’s “HAWWAH,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” Hearts2Hearts’s “Lemon Tang,” SEVENTEEN’s V8’s “singasong,” and UAU’s “GENE.” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch the winner announcement and their winning speech below:

Performers on today’s show included Hearts2Hearts, IDID, Gabee, Choi Yoojung, Jang Haneum, Keyveatz, USPEER, AtHeart, Baek A Yeon, HAENA, dodree, Jung Dae Hyun, ASCENDER, UAU, PRIMROSE, Hat:q.

Check out their performances below!

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

IDID – “Attent!on”

Gabee– “Bromm, Taki”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

AtHeart – “Say It”

Baek A Yeon – “LISTEN”

HAENA – “Dear My Errors”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

Jung Dae Hyun – “Spring After Spring”

ASCENDER – “WE BELONG TOGETHER”

UAU – “GENE”

PRIMROSE – “Cosmic”

Hat:q – “Life Goes On”